One of the UK’s greatest ever athletes will speak at lunch event in Southam

Olympic medallist Lord Sebastian Coe is due to speak at a lunch event in Southam. Photo supplied

One of the UK’s greatest ever athletes is to make his long-awaited appearance at a major business lunch in Warwickshire next month, following its delay due to the pandemic.

Multi-Olympic medallist Lord Sebastian Coe, who has also enjoyed a career in business, politics and headed up the London Olympics in 2012, will be speaking at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce BIG Business Lunch at the IXL Events Centre in Southam on March 31.

The event was due to go ahead in March 2020 and was postponed due to Covid and places at the lunch are now being offered for free to Chamber members as a thank you to those businesses who have continued to work with their local Chamber of Commerce throughout a challenging two years.

Chris Nagle, events and marketing manager at the Chamber, said: “With restrictions now easing, we’re thrilled to confirm our rearranged and hotly anticipated Big Business Lunch and are really looking forward to finally welcoming Lord Coe to speak to our members in March.

“Despite facing tough times since the lunch was originally scheduled over two years ago, our valued Chamber members have continued to show resilience and adaptability to continue to drive our regional economy.

“They’ve also seen the value in their Chamber membership in supporting them through the tough times and this is our way of giving something back and saying a BIG thank you.”

Lord Coe returns to Coventry and Warwickshire as the region gets set to welcome the 2022 Commonwealth Games in July, with Coventry, Leamington and Warwick hosting rugby sevens, judo, wrestling, lawn bowls and road race events.

Chris added: “Lord Coe is a true British icon across business, sport and politics making him the perfect keynote speaker for the Big Business Lunch.”