One-way system that was in place for new Warwick housing development site work is set to be suspended in time for half term
The one-way system has been in place since the end of August so that roadworks could take place on the A425 Banbury Road to support The Asps housing development, which will have 900 homes.
It meant that traffic could run westbound into Warwick on the Banbury Road but traffic travelling eastbound, out of Warwick, had to follow a diversion route which took motorists to Gallows Hill and then to the A452 Europa Way.
This week, Warwickshire County Council announced the one-way system would be suspended and two-way traffic would be restored between October 18 and November 2 (inclusive), which includes the October half term.
The council said this was “to remove unnecessary congestion as National Grid use the school break to carry out statutory works on Myton Road.”
Once the suspension period is over, the one-way system will return with the remaining weeks of the anticipated 15-week closure to carry on.
Cllr Jennifer Warren, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Whenever we carry out work on the highways, we are aware of the impact it has on people’s journeys and we do all that we can to minimise disruption while maximising the available network.
"This is all about being aware of other factors affecting the network and being flexible for everyone’s benefit.”
For updates about the scheme go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/theasps
A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council added: “We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works may cause and will endeavour to keep members of the public and local residents updated as best as possible for the duration of the works, to aid journey planning and help to avoid delays and disruption.”