One-way traffic measures and overnight closures on parts of busy roads in and out of Leamington expected to last about 11 weeks while railway bridge is refurbished

One-way traffic measures and several overnight closures will be in place on parts of busy roads in and out of Leamington for about 11 weeks while a railway bridge in the town is refurbished.
Warwickshire County Council will be putting in place a one-way traffic flow system in a northerly direction (into the town centre) on the A452 Princes Drive from the roundabout at Old Warwick Road and Myton Road to the junction with Park Drive from Sunday January 9 until the expected work completion date of Monday March 21.
There will be no right turn from the recycling centre in Princes Drive into Park Road during this time.
There will be a one-way traffic flow in an easterly direction from Princes Drive to Adelaide Road and no egress from Park Drive onto Princes Drive.
There will also be no right turn from Adelaide Road into Avenue Road and no left turn from Station Approach into Avenue Road.
There will be three separate overnight closures in Princes Drive from its junction with Park Drive to the roundabout at Old Warwick Road, Myton Road and Europa Way between January 9 to 10, January 13 to 14 and March 20 to 21 from 8pm to 6am.