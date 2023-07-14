Register
Online programme to "equip girls for times of challenge and change" launches in Warwickshire with help of Leamington mum

"Both as a mum and as a school governor, I see first-hand the struggles and pressures our girls are facing"
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:04 BST

An online programme to "equip girls for times of challenge and change" has been launched in Warwickshire with the help of a Leamington mum.

Not-for-profit organisation Rites for Girls CIC has received National Lottery funding to launch a six-week online programme called Girls' Net - and local mum of three and primary school governor, Naomi Nicholson, is bringing it to the county.

The Girls’ Net programme has been developed by Kim McCabe, founder of Rites for Girls, and the next 100 places are being offered to girls subsidised at £20, rather than the usual £100.

Naomi Nicholson is the Girls' Net mentor for the local areaNaomi Nicholson is the Girls' Net mentor for the local area
Naomi Nicholson is the Girls' Net mentor for the local area

Naomi is the Girls' Net mentor for the local area and she said: “When I saw this programme, I knew I had to be part of bringing Girls’ Net to as many girls in Warwickshire as possible.

“Both as a mum and as a school governor, I see first-hand the struggles and pressures our girls are facing – from what they see on social media, their bodies changing, friendship challenges and managing the transition to secondary school.

"Girls’ Net is the support I would have loved to have had when I was a girl, and I’m delighted to be bringing it to girls here in Warwickshire.

“Girls tell us that Girls’ Net has given them down-to-earth tools to support them with their emotions, helped them feel more comfortable to be themselves, and that they’ve really enjoyed connecting with other girls in a warm and welcoming environment."

For more information, contact Naomi at [email protected] or call 07776 090 115.

