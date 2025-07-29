Open day for new mental health charity will be held in Leamington this week

A new charity will be hosting an open day in Leamington this week.

The charity, which is called Meeting of Minds, aims to help anyone with mental health issues. It is associated with the company Rethink Mental Illness.

To help spread the word about the charity, an open day is being held at the Salvation Army Church hall in Chapel Street in Leamington.

Running from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday July 30, the session will offer a light buffet and refreshments and an opportunity for people to find out more about the charity’s work and its services for the community.

The drop in session is being held at the The Salvation Army hall Chapel Street in Leamington. Photo by Google Streetview

Outside of the open day, the charity also hosts drop-in sessions every week at the Salvation Army Church in Leamington every Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm and every Tuesday at The Old Bank at 45 Coten End in Warwick from 10am to midday.

Vicky Wojcik, a co-ordinator at the charity, said: “This is a new charity that is run by volunteers.

"You don't need a referral as it is a peer drop-in service where you can have a chat, play games or do art work and we are also arranging walking groups as well.

The open day will feature a buffet, which will be provided free of charge. So why not come to see us and talk to some of service users.

"We are hoping the open day will let people know that we are out there.”

For more information about the charity email: [email protected] or call 07907214045.