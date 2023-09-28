At a meeting to update residents on the progress of building a new swimming pool facility at the site Warwick District Council’s project leader Pardraig Herlihy revealed that the open day will take place next week

Southam and Kenilworth MP Sir Jeremy Wright has asked for assurances that the stalled project to build a new swimming pool facility at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth will go ahead as intended.

Sir Jeremy was among those who attended a public meeting hosted by Warwick District Council (WDC) and Kenilworth Town Council, at St Nicholas church on Yesterday night (September 27)

At the meeting, those attending and watching via a stream on Youtube, were told that the project will cost considerably more than first planned but that its design and location would remain the same despite the discovery of extensive unrecorded medieval remains at the site.

An aerial view of the medieval remains at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

The panel, which included WDC leader Cllr Ian Davison, Nigel Page of Archaeology Warwickshire and WDC officer Padraig Herlihy – who is the project leader – took questions at the end of presentations.

Sir Jeremy said: “Some of us, myself included, would have thought that it would be nice to have these ruins on display for people to come and look at in Abbey Fields

“My understanding is that this is not possible?

"Nigel, Could you explain if that is the case why is it the case?”

“Also you have said that between you that the danger of proceeding with the current plan on the current site at the current cost is that there might be more significant archaeological finds which would cause further problem

“I won’t hold you to exact details but it would be helpful to understand how much you think the mitigations that Paddy has described – raising the foundations above the archaeological works how much you think that will be likely to mitigate anything else you might find or not.

"Finally, it would be really helpful to understand whether you think there is a trade off here between the cost of a new swimming pool and the time it will take to build it.

"I would say, that the option that has not been discussed in this in any detail is the option of having no swimming pool at all in Kenilworth.

"I would find that unacceptable, I expect many others would too.

"Can you confirm today that is not an option that is being seriously considered?”

In response, Mr Herlihy said: “Because of rain the archaeological team have been delayed.

“But for us that is a happy circumstance because it means that next Tuesday (October 3) we are able to to open that gate for a public open day from 9am to 5pm.

"Because the work has gone slightly slower this was literally arranged this afternoon.”

"People will have a chance to have a look at the ruins before they go back under the soil.

"We will also have a VR program set up for people to view the remains in that way.”