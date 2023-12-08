Opening of new leisure centre in Kenilworth will take place this month

The new multi-million pound centre, which replaces Castle Farm Recreation Centre, features a six-court sports hall, 80 station gym, two fitness studios and cycling studio and a new HQ for Kenilworth Scouts and Guides.

A computer generated image of the entrance of the new Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth.

A new leisure centre will open in Kenilworth this month.

The new multi-million pound centre, which replaces Castle Farm Recreation Centre at its site in Fishponds Road, features a six-court sports hall, 80 station gym, two fitness studios and cycling studio and a new HQ for Kenilworth Scouts and Guides.

It will open to the public on Thursday December 21.

Castle Farm Recreation Centre closed in December 2021 after the plans for the new facility were given the green light by Warwick District Council three months before.

Work started at the site in early 2022.

Following the handover of the new building from the district council’s construction contractors Kier, the new sports facilities will be managed and operated by Everyone Active on behalf of the authority.