Operator behind Lapworth pub bought by a national pub and hotel company
Fuller, Smith and Turner bought the company Lovely Pubs, which is a collection of seven pubs in and around Warwickshire, for £22.5 million.
The list of pubs includes; The Boot Inn at Lapworth, the Baraset Barn in Alveston, and The Moat House Inn at Kings Coughton. The others are located in the West Midlands.
Lovely Pubs will continue to operate as they are and Fuller, Smith and Turner said all staff will be kept.
Fuller’s Chief Executive, Simon Emeny, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be announcing this news.
"We are very careful when it comes to finding great sites to add to our iconic pub estate – and the Lovely Pubs business is a perfect match and a fantastic acquisition.
"It was established 30 years ago and is an excellent business with outstanding, well-invested sites offering delicious, fresh, locally sourced food, a great drinks range and a wonderful welcome.
"It adds scale to our presence within our geography and is a great next chapter in the Fuller’s story.
“We can’t wait to welcome the Lovely Pubs team to the Fuller’s family.
"We will continue to run the sites with their existing offer and it’s exciting to be working with the Lovely Pubs founders.”
Lovely Pubs founder, Paul Salisbury, added: “We have spent the last 30 years building up a wonderful business – and we are delighted to be partnering with Fuller’s for the next stage in the Lovely Pubs journey.