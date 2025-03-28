Optometrist brings new vision to Leamington by opening business in town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A celebrated optometrist has brought a fresh vision to Leamington by opening her own business in the town centre.

Sukhi Cheema’s journey into optometry began during her school days at Myton School, where an inspiring week of work experience at Charnley Opticians changed her life forever.

Witnessing her first fundus examination with the ophthalmoscope of Bernard Reilly, one of the directors, Sukhi immediately knew she had found her calling.

Rod Jenkins, another director, vividly recalls the determined 16-year-old who boldly expressed her dream of working there after qualifying.

Optometrist Sukhi Cheema is bringing her wealth of experience and dedication to her very own practice, Sukhi Eyes at 64-D Regent Street. Picture supplied.

Now, Sukhi is bringing her wealth of experience and dedication to her very own practice, Sukhi Eyes at 64-D Regent Street.

Sukhi said: ““I’ve always been passionate about delivering care that goes beyond prescriptions.

"For me, it’s about building trust, understanding my patients’ unique needs, and giving them confidence in every step of their journey.”

For more information about Sukhi Eyes visit https://sukhieyes.co.uk/