Organisers of Kenilworth spring market 'impressed' by the footfall of this year's event

Hundreds of visitors flocked to Talisman Shopping Centre in Kenilworth for the annual spring market over the bank holiday weekend.

Talisman Shopping Centre hosted around 40 traders at the event on last Saturday (May 27).

The spring market in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

Organisers CJ’s Events Warwickshire said it was impressed with the footfall on the day.

Jamie Walker, Company Director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “The warm weather over the bank holiday weekend meant many people chose to go to parks and enjoy the sunshine after a long period of bad weather, and we were pleased that so many flocked to Kenilworth as more than 1,000 people attended the market which surpassed our expectations.

“We’ve had excellent feedback from our traders who were delighted with the attendance throughout the day.

"Talisman has been a lucrative location for our traders in the past and we were pleased to see that trend continuing during the spring market.

“All of our traders are independent businesses, so markets like these can make a big difference to their takings over the course of a year.

“We’re now looking forward to hosting a similar market in Talisman alongside the Kenilworth Food Festival on Sunday July 30.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – added: “This year’s spring market was yet another successful event in terms of footfall, and it’s great to see that these markets continue to be well supported in Kenilworth.