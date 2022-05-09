Outdoor cinema returning to two venues in south Warwickshire - including Warwick Castle

The Luna Cinema will be returning to two locations in Warwickshire later this year. Photo supplied by Luna Cinema

The Luna Cinema, in partnership with Little Moons, is back to celebrate its 15th consecutive year of open-air cinema with more than 150 screenings at more than 40 locations.

Locations in the 2022 summer season in Warwickshire include Ragley Hall and Warwick Castle.

The programme features a line up of both classic and new film favourites you may have missed in the cinema when they were originally released due to Covid.

Films include Oscar winning West Side Story, Spider Man: No Way Home and classics such as Grease and Dirty Dancing.

A variety of food traders will be present at all screenings, as well as a full bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Food and drinks hampers can be pre-order when booking tickets via the website.

Audiences are also welcome bring a picnic of their own (but the bringing of alcohol to the events is restricted).

Both food and drink at Luna’s screenings will be available to order a ‘click and collect’ service.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “We’re hugely excited to announce our 2022 season, and our 15th consecutive year of bringing people together through the magical experience of cinema under the stars.

"We’ve spent the winter devising what we believe to be our greatest cinema season yet, with a line-up of films and venues that will make for the perfect summer’s evening out – and just at a time when cinema really feels like it’s making a triumphant return in the post-pandemic world.

"With the inclusion of films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time To Die, West Side Story alongside every classic film you can imagine, the programmes at Ragley Hall and Warwick Castle will offer something for everyone in Warwickshire.

"So, round up your friends and dig out that picnic blanket as this summer promises to be special.”

Tickets are available to purchase at https:/www.thelunacinema.com/cinema/and prices start from £16 including booking fees.