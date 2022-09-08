Outdoor cinema returns to Leaminton town centre for two nights next weekend

The Moonlit Cinema in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Two classic films will be shown on an outdoor cinema screen in Leamington town centre on two nights this month.

Now in its third year, Moonlit Cinema in Mill Gardens will be showing the 1991 action film Point Break and the beloved 1985 time travelling sci-fi comedy Back to the Future on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September respectively.

Point Break stars Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty and Gary Busey.

The film's title refers to the surfing term ‘point break’, where a wave breaks as it hits a point of land jutting out from the coastline.

The film features Reeves as an undercover FBI agent who is tasked with investigating the identities of a group of bank robbers while he develops a complex relationship with the group's leader (Swayze).

Back to the Future tells the story of Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the maverick scientist Doc Brown.

Kate Livingston of organisers Slate Events said: “We wanted to bring some nostalgia to the event while also showing something the younger generation may not have seen.