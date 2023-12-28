Coronation Corner, on the tarmac between the Leamington Station buildings and the platform garden, will be made up of two benches with planters behind them in an L shape. This is the last garden project for which Friends of Leamington Station and Leamington Society stalwart Archie Pitts raised money before he died in July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new outdoor seating area being created at Leamington Station will be a part of the legacy of ‘Leamington protector, enhancer and remarkable gentleman’ Archie Pitts’ legacy.

Coronation Corner, on the tarmac between the Leamington Station buildings and the platform garden, will be made up of two benches with planters behind them in an L shape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the last garden project for which Friends of Leamington Station and Leamington Society stalwart Archie raised money before he died in the summer.

The planters in place for the new Coronation Corner seating area at Leamington Station, which will be completed in February.

The project will be completed in February when the benches are installed.

After Archie died on July 8 (2023), fellow Leamington Society member Robin Adams wrote: “Leamington has lost a tireless worker and an exceptionally able fund raiser for restoration and improvement projects in our town.

"Always with the unfailing support of his wife, Marianne, their achievements for the benefit of the town were recognised in 2019 by the Leamington Business Forum with the ‘Legends of Leamington’ Stars award for both of them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A former University of Warwick lecturer, Archie moved to Leamington with his wife Marianne in 1995.

Archie Pitts. Image supplied.

He became a committee member of The Leamington Society and served as Chair from 2004 to 2010 and thereafter as Vice-Chair until just before his death.

He founded The Friends of Leamington Station in 2004 and also The Friends of The Pump Room Gardens - both affiliates of the Leamington Society.

Both groups greatly benefitted from Archie’s fund-raising expertise to the tune of some £1 million plus since their formation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aided by a team of dedicated volunteers, the station gardens have been restored and improved to the point where they have won multiple awards.

The bandstand and Linden Arches at Pump Room Gardens were also restored as part of improvements to the park thanks in large part to Archie’s efforts.