Over 150 parking fines issued in nearly a year in Rugby's Clifton Road due to unsafe and illegal parking

Residents in Rugby are being urged to avoid unsafe and illegal parking in Clifton Road after more than 150 fixed penalty notices were issued in nearly a year.

Warwickshire County Council also said parking enforcement is set to increase at the popular shopping area along Clifton Road making it increasingly likely that anyone parking illegally there will be fined.

The council said the increased action follows several crashes and near-misses, including one where a bus driver was injured as he left the bus which had been forced to double park at the designated bus stop.

Since February 2024, there have been 163 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued on Clifton Road, with 84 of those PCNs being issued to cars parking in the restricted bus stop area.

The council has provided the following alternative parking options:

Moultrie Road – free on street parking less than one minute from shops

Gas Street car park – less than five minutes’ walk from shops

Railway Terrace car park – less than 10 minutes’ walk from shops

John Barford multi-storey car park – 10 minutes’ walk from shops.

Cllr Sarah Feeney, Warwickshire County Council’s ward member for Rugby Benn, said: “Enforcement action is always a last resort, however the consistently inconsiderate and illegal parking along the Clifton Road has left the council with very few options as the actions of a minority of drivers are putting other people’s safety in jeopardy.

“We want people to support the local businesses and will be looking to work with them so that this can be done safely.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, added: “We are committed to ensuring that Warwickshire residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.

"In return, we ask for a commitment to helping the transport network, including the public transport network, to run smoothly.

“Parking in bus stops is against the law and can lead to disruption and, in the recent case, injury.

"We would kindly ask drivers to consider this, or risk being fined, when visiting the shops on the Clifton Road.”