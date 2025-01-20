Over 150 parking fines issued in nearly a year in Rugby's Clifton Road due to unsafe and illegal parking
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Warwickshire County Council also said parking enforcement is set to increase at the popular shopping area along Clifton Road making it increasingly likely that anyone parking illegally there will be fined.
The council said the increased action follows several crashes and near-misses, including one where a bus driver was injured as he left the bus which had been forced to double park at the designated bus stop.
Since February 2024, there have been 163 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued on Clifton Road, with 84 of those PCNs being issued to cars parking in the restricted bus stop area.
The council has provided the following alternative parking options:
- Moultrie Road – free on street parking less than one minute from shops
- Gas Street car park – less than five minutes’ walk from shops
- Railway Terrace car park – less than 10 minutes’ walk from shops
- John Barford multi-storey car park – 10 minutes’ walk from shops.
Cllr Sarah Feeney, Warwickshire County Council’s ward member for Rugby Benn, said: “Enforcement action is always a last resort, however the consistently inconsiderate and illegal parking along the Clifton Road has left the council with very few options as the actions of a minority of drivers are putting other people’s safety in jeopardy.
“We want people to support the local businesses and will be looking to work with them so that this can be done safely.”