Over 1,500 people have tried to book a table at Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell's new pub in south Warwickshire

Glynn Purnell’s new pub The Mount in Henley-in Arden. Photo Jack Spicer Adams

A tourism chief says Glynn Purnell’s latest new pub is a ‘thrilling addition’ to the south Warwickshire foodie scene.

Helen Peters, the chief executive of Shakespeare’s England, was joined by members in expressing their delight that the ‘Yummy Brummie’ has officially opened The Mount, in Henley-in-Arden.

She said: “Our members and I are immensely pleased Glynn has chosen to launch this impressive venture in an historic 200-year-old former cider mill, previously the Butcher’s Social, on the medieval high street of Henley and wish him all the very best.

Glynn Purnell. Photo by Lucy Rebecca Photography

“It has already generated a lot of excitement with more than 1,500 people trying to book a table.

“The Mount is a thrilling addition to the already excellent food scene in Warwickshire. I am literally blown away by the amazing culinary talent we have in our beautiful county available to visitors from the UK and overseas in our county.

"We have some really top chefs in south Warwickshire who put their hearts on a plate to showcase the best of Warwickshire, using locally sourced and foraged ingredients with a contemporary twist.”

Named The Mount Pub by Glynn Purnell after the town’s landmark hill, the pub is owned by local businessman Luke Fryer and his wife Tania, and will be run by Glynn, who holds a Michelin star at Purnell’s in Birmingham. Viewers will also be familiar with the popular Midlands chef on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen and The Great British Menu on BBC Two.

He will be joining a flourishing food scene. Warwickshire retained three one star Michelin restaurants in the recently announced 2022 Michelin guide - The Cross at Kenilworth, Salt in Stratford and The Royal Oak in Whatcote.

The Henley is also home to Cheal’s of Henley run by Great British Menu star Matt Cheal.

Another Michelin starred chef, Simon Haigh, recently returned as chef director at hotel Mallory Court in Leamington; while In Warwick Dan Cavell and Mark Fry’s much lauded restaurant, Tailors, has been voted twice for best restaurant in the Midlands by readers of The Observer in their UK OFM awards.

Glynn said: “The food scene here is absolutely fantastic already, but if I can do my bit to bring more attention to how great the food in the area is, then even better.

“Henley-in-Arden is such a quintessentially English town.

"It’s like Midsomer Murders but without the crime and death rate. It’s a great little town, a stone’s throw away from one of the most famous towns in the world, Stratford-upon-Avon, and it’s beautiful.”

Nick Hanson, general manager at Mallory Court, part of the Eden Hotel Collection and a member of Shakespeare’s England, said: “Glynn Purnell’s new pub The Mount is yet another great addition to the Warwickshire food scene.

“It just further endorses our county as an out and out food destination and equally celebrates the quality of produce grown and reared in Warwickshire and our surrounding counties. We do feel very fortunate to have such quality and choice on our doorstep.