Owner of Warwickshire gastro pub built illegally near Anne Hathaway's cottage may be ordered to tear it down

A businessman who built an Indian gastro pub near Anne Hathaway's cottage without planning permission might be ordered to tear it down.

Rakesh Singh opened ‘The Cask N Tandoor’ inside the grounds of his four star £265-a-night Burnside Hotel in Shottery.

The ‘Indian gastro pub’, which lies just 188m (618ft) from Anne Hathaway’s cottage, was built without proper planning permission in March.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, which manages the childhood home of Shakespeare's wife, complained the eaterie was intruding on their land, which is a protected Conservation Area.

Aerial views of the site of Indian gastro pub ‘The Cask N Tandoor’.

Locals living in the village also say the development has destroyed wildlife in the pretty Shottery brook.

Mr Singh, 56, may now be ordered to demolish the gastro pub and decking, which measures 114 square metres in size.

Last week Stratford District Council rejected retrospective planning permission, saying the gastro pub failed to "enhance the character" of its historic neighbour.

The company director originally got plans approved to replace a timber shed with two extra en suite bedrooms for the hotel and a plant room.

But he ran into trouble with planners when he doubled the size of the development, with the addition of a gastro pub and large outdoor wooden terrace for drinkers.

In its refusal letter, planners flagged six major issues with the new building.

They included the impact on biodiversity, extra noise and lighting, flooding issues and the impact on river wildlife.

They also said there was “a failure to preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and the setting of a Grade II-listed cottage next door.”

During the application process, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust launched legal action against Mr Singh, claiming the gastro pub “intrudes” on their land.

The trust added the building had a “detrimental impact on the rural community and the effect on the character of the area”.

Residents in the village called on the council to force Mr Singh to demolish the “gaudy monstrosity” as soon as possible.

One said: “Mr Singh has shown a complete lack of respect and a brazen disregard of planning laws and shown a casual disrespect for wildlife.

“It’s been very upsetting to watch the destruction of nature with all this building debris appearing in the brook.

“Quite simply the building should be torn down.

“During the summer we could hear the football blaring out across the woodland from the pub.

“Mr Singh continues to ignore the fact that it’s a conservation area.

“I hope the district council do the right thing and enforce the demolition of this gaudy monstrosity.”

Another resident said: "This is simply not the appropriate place to have a loud sports bar and Indian restaurant.

"Thousands of tourists visit Anne Hathaway's cottage every year and shouldn't be exposed to this kind of establishment.

"I just hope the council throw the book at him [Mr Singh] otherwise other landowners may feel emboldened to ride rough shod over the planning rules too."

A spokesperson for the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust said: "The works have overdeveloped the site in contravention of local planning policy, the existing restrictive covenant and does not respect the amenity of the surrounding properties, including Anne Hathaway's Cottage."

Stansgate Planning, working on behalf of Mr Singh, said: “We are currently reviewing the reasons for refusal and all the consultation comments with a view to either submitting another planning application or appealing against the decision.”

Stratford District Council has declined to comment, saying the application is still being treated as "live".