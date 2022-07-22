Owners of hotel and popular wedding venue near Warwick go into administration

The owners of Wroxall Abbey, a hotel and popular wedding venue near Warwick, have gone into administration. Photo supplied

The owners of a hotel and popular wedding venue near Warwick have gone into administration.

Trinity Hotel Ltd took over Wroxall Abbey Hotel and Spa, which is on Birmingham Road, towards the end of 2020.

The company took over after the previous owners went into administration earlier that year.

Wroxall Abbey reopened in June 2021 after refurbishment works were completed and after the Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted.

The Wroxall Abbey estate, which can trace its roots back to the mid-12th century, has been operating as a hotel since 2000.

In a statement provided by administrators it said the Trinity Hotel Ltd was ‘negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, with its incorporation coinciding with the advent of national lockdowns’.

It added that ‘restrictions applied during this period made it particularly difficult for the hospitality industry and the business has suffered as a result’.

Due to recent difficulties, the company has now been placed into administration.

Julien Irving and Mark Boughey of Mazars LLP and Stephen Kenny and Richard Cole of KBL Advisory Ltd were appointed as joint administrators by the Court on July 18 2022.

Julien Irving of Mazars LLP said: “We are currently assessing the situation, with a view that the administrators are urgently seeking a buyer for all or part of the company’s business and assets.