Owners of new shop in Leamington are hoping to have customers spellbound
The owners of a new shop opening in Leamington this weekend are hoping to have their customers spellbound.
Stephanie and Jo are opening the witchcraft and spiritual shop Balanced Witchcraft in Bath Street.
Stephanie is a generational witch who has been practicing witchcraft all her life and has also studied crystals and Reiki.
Jo is a naturally spiritual person and has become very proficient in grounding and protection and crystals.
They met on Tik Tok in 2022 and last summer, after selling hand made spell items together at car boots sales, Jo decided to leave her job and set up Balanced Witchcraft with Stephanie as a partnership and they became full-time market traders.
But the pair had a bigger plan brewing and will be performing a spell outside the shop for a magical grand opening on Saturday (April 13) at 10am.