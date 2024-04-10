Owners of new shop in Leamington are hoping to have customers spellbound

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a new shop opening in Leamington this weekend are hoping to have their customers spellbound.

Stephanie and Jo are opening the witchcraft and spiritual shop Balanced Witchcraft in Bath Street.

A new spiritual and witchcraft shop, Balanced Witchcraft is opening in Bath Street, Leamington, on Saturday (April 13).Pictured: Jo & Stephanie (Business Owners).Credit: Mike Baker.

Stephanie is a generational witch who has been practicing witchcraft all her life and has also studied crystals and Reiki.

Jo is a naturally spiritual person and has become very proficient in grounding and protection and crystals.

They met on Tik Tok in 2022 and last summer, after selling hand made spell items together at car boots sales, Jo decided to leave her job and set up Balanced Witchcraft with Stephanie as a partnership and they became full-time market traders.