Oxfam's Leamington bookshop to reopen at new site after 25 years in the town

Oxfam is set to reopen its bookshop in Leamington after it moved to a new site in the town.

Oxfam’s books and music shop will be re-opening in Bedford Street on Friday (August 8) after moving from its former Regent Street site, where it has been since May 2005.

The opening will take place be at 10am on Friday (August 8) with local author, Kit de Waal, cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening.

As well as a wide selection of fiction and non-fiction books, including antiques, the shop will also have CDs and vinyl as well as stamps, coins and other donated items.

Sarah Paget-Wall, shop manager, who has been with the shop for eight years, said: “We would welcome everyone to come down and see the new shop, say hello and have a good explore and see what treasures they might find.

“We are so grateful to have such amazing donations from the community, which help us raise vital funds every day for Oxfam to tackle poverty and inequality around the world.”

As well as welcoming any good quality donations, the shop are keen to encourage other volunteers to join in too – no matter what their age or time they have to give.

Sarah, added: “We also have an amazing group of loyal volunteers aged between 14-84 with a passion for books and we would love to welcome anyone else to join our team too – just pop in or give us a call and let us know.”