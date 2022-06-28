Paddle boarding demonstration event taking place at Leamington boat centre this week

Paddle boarding. Picture submitted.

A demonstration event for one of the fastest growing water sports is taking place in Leamington town centre this week.

Red Paddle Co is holding the demonstration at the Leamington Boat Centre on the River Leam on Thursday (June 30) between 6pm and 9pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public are welcome to attend to watch.

Experts from Red Paddle will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips on technique and tricks.

The company has said: “As one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, due to its many health and wellbeing benefits, the sport has seen an exponential surge in recent years and is pipped to be a big hit once again this summer.

“Now’s your chance to see what all the fuss is about.”