The paddling pool at St Nicholas Park in Warwick has reopened for the summer today (Friday May 24).

Although the popular facility requires renovation, following repair work including an anti-slip surface, Warwick District Council has authorised this season’s opening with the added advice for all pool users to wear ‘aqua shoes’ for their comfort.