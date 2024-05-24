Paddling pool at St Nicholas Park in Warwick has reopened for the summer today
The paddling pool at St Nicholas Park in Warwick has reopened for the summer today (Friday May 24).
Although the popular facility requires renovation, following repair work including an anti-slip surface, Warwick District Council has authorised this season’s opening with the added advice for all pool users to wear ‘aqua shoes’ for their comfort.
At the same time, the council is reminding residents that the Victoria Park paddling pool in Leamington will remain closed this summer pending the commencement of major upgrade and refurbishment work.