Pancake Day: Here's everything you need to know about the Warwick Pancake Day Races

Pancake Day races will be returning to Warwick today (March 1).

Today is Shrove Tuesday, also known as Pancake Day, and for the first time in two years the annual tradition will be taking place in the town centre.

The races have not been able to take place for the last two years due to the pandemic.

The annual Pancake Day Races will be taking place in Warwick town centre. Photo supplied by Warwick Rotary Club

Organised by the Warwick Rotary Club. there will be both adult and children's races taking part in the market square area.

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, will set off the children's race, which is due to start at 1.30pm

Children from nine local primary schools will be taking part - helping to keep a tradition alive.

The adults race will start at 1pm, and prizes will be given to the winning team.

This year’s event is supported again by Tesco, providing the prizes; The Globe supplying hot pancakes; and Thomas Lloyd in the Market Square brewing coffee.

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team.

Rotary club organiser Jackie Crampton said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive.