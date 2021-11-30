Paralympian joins Kenilworth lido campaigners for 32-hour vigil outside outdoor pool set for closure

Campaigners, including Paralympic gold medallist Melanie Barratt, took part in an overnight, 32-hour, vigil as part of the Lights Out for Kenilworth Lido protest outside Abbey Fields Swimming Pool last weekend.

Paralympic gold medallist Melanie Barratt and more than a dozen fellow campaigners gathered outside Abbey Fields Swimming Pool over the weekend for a 32-hour vigil in protest against plans to demolish the town’s lido.

The group, who faced up to the worst of Storm Arwen including rain, sleet, snow and gale force winds, took turns to stand outside the swimming pool, where the lido is located, during the Lights Out for Kenilworth Lido protest - which started at 6am on Friday November 26 and went through to noon on Saturday November 27.

The event also included a procession through the town centre.

Melanie a keen outdoor swimmer who was present for the whole of the vigil, said if Warwick District Council' s plan to demolish the lido and replace it with a second indoor pool at the site goes ahead it 'would be an absolute tragedy'.

She said: "I was really disappointed to find out they are actually going to get rid of the only safe outdoor swimming facility in Warwickshire.

"It is also a an important facility for disabled people as other options for outdoor swimming locally are lakes and rivers which are very difficult, if not impossible, to get to."

Despite the bad weather which caused Kenilworth’s Christmas light switch on was cancelled on the Friday night, the campaigners were 'staggered' by the level of support from townspeople including youngsters who dropped by throughout the vigil.

A spokesman for the group said: "This was much greater than we could have hoped for given the circumstances and we were overwhelmed by the generosity of people who supplied us with hot food, hot drinks and cakes during the vigil.

Campaigners have been fighting hard to save the lido, which has a 125-plus year history, and said they will continue to do so.

The group is currently compiling a report of all the information gathered at the vigil which will be passed to Warwick District Council to highlight the level of public support for the retention of the only outdoor pool in Warwickshire alongside the indoor pool.

They hope that the council will change its plans in recognition of the exponential growth in the popularity of outdoor swimming and the overwhelming support for it in Kenilworth and the wider district and also take advantage of the reduction in carbon emissions a smaller building would bring as it strives to meet its Net Zero pledge by 2025.