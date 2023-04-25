Parents’ heartfelt tribute to Rugby teenager Toby Burwell who was found in Newbold Quarry

The 17-year-old disappeared from his Newbold home in February, sparking a six-week search

The parents of Toby Burwell have paid tribute to a bright, kind young man in a heartfelt statement.

Seventeen-year-old Toby disappeared from his Newbold home in February, sparking a six-week search.

And sadly, earlier this month divers recovered his body from Newbold Quarry.

Parents Tim and Alan described a bright, much-loved young man who was looking forward to an exciting future.

They said: “He was always a joy to be with and had such enthusiasm for life and all it had to offer.

“He had done so well for himself, earning top grades in his GCSEs, studying hard for his A-levels and he was determined to get to the best university he could find.

“He was passionate about skateboarding, cycling, kickboxing and RAF air cadets. He had recently discovered philosophy which he found fascinating.

“We would like to thank all who took part in the search for Toby - the police, the specific officers assigned to the case, the divers, the search and rescue teams, the fire brigade, the volunteers, and the officers from all the other forces across the country who were involved.

“We would also like to thank the public for their kind support during the search for Toby and also since he was found, and for all the expressions of sympathy which have overwhelmed us.

“This shows just how much Toby was loved and adored by everyone he met.

“Toby touched many lives, particularly ours, and it was an honour that we were given the privilege of bringing him up these past years.

“A beautiful life full of promise has been cut tragically short, and we shall miss him terribly all of our days.”

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett, who led the search, said: “All of us at Warwickshire Police have our thoughts with Tim and Alan and all those who shared a bond with Toby.

“As police we do everything we can to be able to bring people home safely.

“But sadly, sometimes the best we can do is to is to find the answers and to give support to the loved ones left behind.

