Parents in Warwick warned by police about poor parking near school - with 10 notices issued

Warwickshire Police said that the community can expect to see officers and PCSOs around schools more often.

Parents in Warwick were warned by police today (Thursday October 26) about poor parking near a school.

Two officers went to Woodloes Primary School after reports about parking issues around the school run times from concerned staff and parents.

While patrolling the area, the officers issues 10 warning notices.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police on the Warwick Police Facebook page said: “This morning, SC 3619 WARWICK and SC 3133 JACKSON attended Woodloes Primary School due to reports of concerned staff and parents about parking issues around drop off and pick up times.

“They spoke to many parents, advising of how to park safely and over 10 warning notices were given out.

"These included parking right on a junction, parking within 10m of a junction and parking on yellow school keep clear zig-zag lines. One of the best excuses today was, “but I always park here”.

“All pupils and parents should be able to safety walk or cycle to and from school if they choose to.

Photos of bad parking, taken by Warwickshire Police.

"The majority of people drive and park considerately and carefully however, we would like to remind those who may have forgotten or are unsure of the rules.”

They offered the following advice to not stop or park:

Near to a school entrance

Opposite or within 10m (32ft) of a junction

On a dropped curb

In front of an entrance to a property

On a bend

On double yellow lines

On yellow zig-zags