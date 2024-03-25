Parents launch petition against cancellation of bouncy castle event at Leamington shopping centre
Parents have launched a petition against the cancellation of popular children’s inflatable play events at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington.
Family Parties has had children’s inflatable play events at the Royal Priors for about seven years but announced on its Facebook Page on Friday that these popular events, which are held with the aim of bringing in footfall to the shopping centre and providing an activity for children during school holidays, have been cancelled with the centre’s management citing health and safety reasons.
In response, parents launched a petition on the Change.org website which already has more than 500 signatures.
We have contacted the Royal Priors and Family Parties for responses.
