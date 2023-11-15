Parents of victim of mini bus crash near Warwick to launch call for action 30 years on

Twelve pupils and their teacher from Hagley Catholic High School in Worcestershire died as a result of the collision near Junction 15 of the M40 on November 18, 1993.

The parents of one of the young victims of a tragic school mini bus crash which took place near Warwick are launching a call to action 30 years on from the horrific incident.

With the support of The NASUWT, the Teachers' Union, Liz and Steve Fitzgerald, whose daughter Claire was one of those who died in the crash, are now campaigning to get best practice in minibus operation to be a legal requirement in all schools and not just in private schools.