Parents rate Leamington nursery as one of the Top 20 in the West Midlands

First Steps Kindergarten has received an award from the day nurseries reviews site daynurseries.co.uk thanks to positive feedback from parents and carers.

A Leamington nursery has received an award from a review website for being among the top 20 performers out of almost 1,400 in the West Midlands

First Steps Kindergarten was presented the annual award from daynurseries.co.uk thanks to positive feedback from parents and carers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winning nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Staff at First Steps Kindergarten in Leamington celebrate receiving the award. Picture supplied.

A spokesperson for First Steps Kindergarten, said: “Winning this award is amazing, it's so lovely to be recognized and appreciated for all our hard work and it makes it more special to have this recognized by all our parents past and present.”