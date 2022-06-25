Parents, staff and pupils join together for the Rotary's midsummer concert in Warwick

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Birdi with Warwick Rotary President Paul Jaspal. Photo supplied

Warwick Rotary Club was able to resume its Midsummer Schools concert after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, St Marys Church in Warwick was filled with around 200 parents, children from four local schools and young soloists ready to perform.

There was a wide range of sounds presented by Warwickshire Music Hub brought by Richard Hart and Laura English, the first of a series of their concerts this summer.

Soloist Joshua Yin Zhen Tan with President Paul Jaspal. Photo supplied

Rotary president Paul Jaspal welcomed the Warwick Mayor, Cllr Parminder Birdi, to the event and MC Graham Sutherland introduced each contribution outlining the role Rotary plays in the community.

Singers from Aylesford School kicked off the concert and recovered swiftly during their performance when their backing music failed with a quick replacement at the piano.

They sang ‘Don’t Stop’ by Fleetwood Mac, ‘Rockin all over the World’ and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’, finishing with Gary Barlow’s “Sing”.

Kieran Halsey then changed the tempo with a concerto by Vivaldi on the violin.

Evergreen School, which formed in 2020 from Round Oak and Ridgeway Complex needs schools, made sure everyone could join in with sign language and then sang ‘Sunshine in my Heart’ followed by “Power in me”.

Jamie Thornton then performed the Trumpet Voluntary which echoed around St Mary’s church. He was followed by Edouard Scherer on saxophone playing a samba.

Pupils from Brookhurst Primary entered the church with loud drums and whistles playing Samba Regae and Funk.

Adele Osborn had to followed this with a prelude on the flute.

Joshua Yin Zhen Tan from Stratford then stepped forward with his violin.

Coten End Primary School brought the finale to the concert. They have a large choir who recently performed at the Young Voices concert in Birmingham. A small group of them sang a medley of songs.

Mayor Cllr Parminder Birdi signed to the audience that the musicians had brought “Sunshine to his heart” and said that music was a gift for life and a universal language.

He thanked all the teachers, parents and all performers for putting on the concert.