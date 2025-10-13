Parking fears as 300-place expansion of Rugby school is back on the agenda

Rugby residents are being urged to have their say on plans to open up 300 new places at Avon Valley School amid “unsustainable” pressure on nearby roads.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire County Council has launched a second public consultation on increasing the number of places by 60 per year group at Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College. If approved, it would take capacity from 1,100 pupils to 1,400. An additional 20 special educational needs (SEN) places are also planned.

The county, responsible for the sufficiency of school places in Warwickshire, oversaw a similar exercise in June and July this year but put the plans on ice until December "following internal discussions around funding arrangements... and the need to identify more detail" before asking the cabinet – the Reform UK panel of councillors in charge at Shire Hall – to take them forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results of that first consultation were never published and would now be deemed invalid.

Warwickshire County Council has launched a second public consultation on increasing the number of places by 60 per year group at Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College. (Image: Google Street View)

Rugby borough councillor Alison Livesey (Lab, Coton & Boughton) recently asked for those responses as part of a much wider freedom of information (FOI) request on the expansion. The county later refused it because the entire request was expected to take more than 18 hours to respond to and she was invited to narrow down what she was asking for.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has since asked for the responses and any work the council did on collating and attributing meaning to them prior to the pause but has been told it would only be made available through a fresh FOI, a request that was submitted on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The second consultation on an expansion that feasibility work suggests would include “a new extension and internal remodelling works to the existing school building” is now underway and open until Friday, November 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can submit their views via email to [email protected] or by post to: School Organisation & Planning, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL. There is also an online survey available on the county’s consultation platform ‘Ask Warwickshire’: ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/schools/avon-valley-school/

Councillor Sarah Feeney, leader of the county’s Labour group who represents Rugby’s Benn ward, acknowledged the growing need for secondary school places across Rugby but also the pressures on roads around the Avon Valley site.

“The problem is we have kids being bussed all over the place in Rugby,” she said.

“Kids in Brinklow are going to Bilton High School, Avon Valley is their closest yet we have children going to places that they can’t easily get to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It needs to be a genuine consultation that takes into account the views of residents and users of the school.

“The one big issue that I think we’ll find is around parking. It is already a nightmare with residents up in arms in Newbold, and rightly so in fairness.

“As someone who goes through at that time of the morning, I can vouch for the fact it is unsustainable. If we are to increase the capacity, we are going to have to seriously think about how drop-off and parking works there.

“The people in Yates Avenue and nearby areas, they see their grasswork churned up by cars parking on verges because the whole area is snarled up.”

“We know we need school spaces. The area the county had for a (new) school at Coton Park lapsed so it ended up with houses on it, so what on earth do we do about getting enough spaces in the north of Rugby?

“A more detailed analysis needs to be done of where children are coming from and going to across the whole town, and whether there are better ways of allocating children in the area.

“I don’t know if that means a new school but it would not be a bad time to revisit the sufficiency study given the rising numbers and the desperate need, in rural areas as well as town areas, for children to get places at schools closer to where they live.”