Parody Twitter account weaves fact and fiction to create incredible stories about Warwick's unbelievable history

A new Twitter account, set up by a Warwick resident as a lockdown project, aims to celebrate and raise the profile of the town’s history by weaving fact and fiction into unbelievable short stories - supported by the occasional doctored image. Photo supplied

A Twitter account, set up by a Warwick resident as a lockdown project, aims to celebrate and raise the profile of the town’s history by weaving fact and fiction into unbelievable short stories - supported by the occasional doctored image.

Warwick’s Unbelievable History has been sparking readers’ curiosity in local history since March 2021 and aims 'to continue to inspire residents and visitors to the area to question their surroundings, seek out the truth, and build their own fictional narratives around the town’s incredible past'.

The author, who wishes to remain anonymous as 'to further the sense of intrigue', said: "It all started out as a bit of fun to alleviate the boredom of lockdown.

"Creating fictional stories in my head made the hour of permitted exercise more interesting and Twitter felt like the natural home for them.

"I posted a few stories, and they were warmly received and shared, which gave me the encouragement to create more.

"People quickly cottoned on that it was a parody account, although a couple of established and respected organisations retweeted as if they were fact.

"It has never been my intention to deceive or mislead people who engage with the account – and I make every attempt to reinforce the message that posted content is indeed ‘unbelievable’".

When asked what was next for Warwick’s Unbelievable History, they said: "More unbelievable stories.

"Warwick isn’t short of a spot of history to inspire new tweets, and I’m thrilled that followers are engaging with posts, adding their own elements to move the narrative on to somewhere else, which makes them even more interesting and fun."