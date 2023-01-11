Parts of A46 near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will be closed for a few days this month

As the £38 million A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme reaches an important new milestone, Warwickshire County Council is advising residents of forthcoming lane closures to allow for the moving of the new bridge deck into position.

Warwickshire County Council's £38 million A46 Stoneleigh Junction project will reach an important stage as a new bridge deck is moved into position.

Parts of of the A46 near Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick will be closed for a few days this month.

The A46 northbound will be reduced to one lane and on the A46 southbound there will be a lane three closure between Sunday January 15 and Tuesday January 17.

And from Friday January 20 to Sunday January 22 the A46 mainline will be reduced to one lane in each direction and the Stoneleigh Road will be closed over the A46.

Traffic management has also been proposed to enable the new A46 Bridge deck to be moved into place.

These measures will run between January 15 and January 22 on the stated days and well-signposted.

Diversion routes will be in place throughout.

Warwickshire County Council’s overall aim for the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is “to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region”.

The scheme is being funded by the county council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry & Warwickshire Development Partnership.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: “These lane closures are essential in order to allow for delivery and installation of the bridge deck, which forms part of the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme.

“We would like to sincerely thank local residents for their continued patience with these essential developments to the junction, which forms part of this council’s commitment to ensuring that residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.”

