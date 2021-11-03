Parts of Fosse Way near Leamington to be closed for a total of six weeks due to HS2 works this autumn and winter

Work on the Fosse Way near Leamington as part of the HS2 high-speed rail project will cause part of the road to be closed for six weeks in total this autumn and winter.

To create two roundabouts in Offchurch at the junctions of the Fosse Way and Long Itchington Road and the Fosse Way and Welsh Road, HS2's contractor LM-JV will close part of the Fosse for two-and-a-half weeks from mid-November to early December and for three-and-a-half weeks from February to March.

HS2 has said: "The roundabouts and realigned roads will help ensure the safe delivery of HS2 through the area and makes the roads safer for everyone."

