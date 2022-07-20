Party celebrating Warwick's Smith Street returning this weekend

A party celebrating an independent shopping street in Warwick will be returning this weekend. Photos supplied

The ‘Smith Street Fair’, which in the past has been called ‘Party on Smith Street’, will be returning after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will see many shops, restaurants and businesses coming onto the street to join the celebrations, alongside entertainers, craft stalls, street food and live music. Warwick Castle has also provided prizes for the fair.

It will also be taking place during the town’s annual Folk Festival.

Lara Smith from Smithery in Smith Street, said: “This year we have changed the layout a little and the stage will be based at the top end of the street to allow more space for the stage, and let everyone relax at the picnic tables and enjoy the entertainment provided by several local bands, including Hunky Davey and Mighty Mix Tape.

“Smith Street is well-known for its range of eateries and they'll be out on the pavements showcasing their summer menus for everyone to enjoy.

“Our local indie retailers will be sharing some exciting new products, joined on the street by market stalls from local food and craft makers.

“Also new this year is the addition of local community groups, who will be raising funds for their charities via fairground style games. Smithery is also holding a chalk street art competition with some fab prizes to be won, so let's hope it’s not too hot and the rain stays away.

“We can’t wait for everyone to join us this Saturday.”

For more about the event follow social media tags #seeyouonsmithstreet, #smithstreetfair and https://www.facebook.com/onsmithstreet/

The 2019 Party on Smith Street event in Warwick. Photo supplied