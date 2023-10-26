Pass Go: Leamington edition of Monopoly is officially launched
Leamington now officially has its own edition of Monopoly.
The Royal Leamington Spa Edition of the world famous economics-themed board game was launched at a grand event at Royal Leamington Spa College this morning.
More than 30 Leamington landmarks, places, businesses and charities are honoured on the board including the college, Leamington Town Hall, Royal Pump Rooms, Jephson Gardens, and The Leamington Courier.
Leamington Mayor Councillor Allan Boad said: “Leamington is steeped with history having been declared ‘Royal’ by Her Majesty Queen Victoria in 1838.
"Our town is famous for its fabulous Regency architecture and outstanding parks.
"The Royal Pump Rooms was a centre for its mineral springs bringing people far and wide to take its waters.
"It became a fashionable watering place in late Georgian England and is still a building of beauty today.
“I’m delighted with the national recognition Monopoly is bestowing with us beating off other very worthy towns to land our own official game - putting the town I proudly serve squarely on the Monopoly map.”
This edition of Monopoly was produced by Winning Moves UK under licence from leading toy and game company Hasbro.
Over the last 25 years Winning Moves has produced official versions of Monopoly from Palm Springs and Phuket to Dubai and Dublin
After the game was announced earlier in the year, townspeople were invited by Winning Moves to send in suggestions for landmarks and organisations to feature in the game.
Ella Gibbs, a custom games executive for Winning Moves, said: “We have been wonderfully spoiled for choices putting this game together.
"The response from the public has been overwhelming.
"A very big thank you to everyone who sent in nominations.”
Three charities are featured on the board – The Myton Hospices, Helping Hands and The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
The Monopoly: Royal Leamington Spa Edition is available to buy at Waterstones, WHSmith, The Works and Ryman from today (Thursday October 26) .
The game will also be available online including at Booghe.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk