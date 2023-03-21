A 'Peace Pole' has been planted in the grounds of the Rugby Baptist Church.

Rugby Baptist Church has planted Rugby’s first Peace Pole in the church gardens, working collaboration with Rotary in Rugby’s joint youth committee, girls and boys brigades from Rugby Baptist Church.

Rotary International has been running a peace campaign and, in part of this, there are now over 200,000 of these poles throughout the world.

Rugby Baptist Church has planted Rugby’s first Peace Pole in the church gardens, working collaboration with Rotary in Rugby’s joint youth committee, girls and boys brigades from Rugby Baptist Church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby, said: "There are many people living in our community who do not originate from our town and with a large number of Ukrainian people now also living in Rugby we felt it was a fitting time to plant this sign of peace, with a choice of languages most appropriate.

Rugby Baptist Church has planted Rugby’s first Peace Pole in the church gardens, working collaboration with Rotary in Rugby’s joint youth committee, girls and boys brigades from Rugby Baptist Church.

"The church garden is available for the community to use, maybe to sit in to reflect, to sit and have some peace whilst eating lunch – quiet time out from our busy lives."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The inscription reads ‘MAY PEACE PREVAIL ON EARTH’ a timely reminder that we should all be working towards peace in our world."