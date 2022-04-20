Peace Pole unveiled at Southam College

A Peace Pole was recently unveiled at an event at Southam College, which was also attended by dignitaries. Photo supplied

A peace pole has been unveiled at Southam College.

Sixth Formers from the college recently organised an afternoon to raise awareness of human rights, which ended with the unveiling of the Peace Pole by the Mayor of Southam, Cllr Graham Foster.

The Pole was presented to the school by Warwick Rotary and represents Rotary and schools working together to create ‘a peaceful, more caring world, especially in light of recent events’.

Cllr Graham Foster, Mayor of Southam, with Southam College teacher Nadia Savage. Photo supplied

Headmaster, Mr Ranjit Samra said: “We have planted our Peace Pole at the entrance to our school so it can be seen by all who visit the school.

"It stands as a constant reminder that we must stand in solidarity against all forms of violence at home and abroad.”

Peace Poles have become an international symbol for peace.

They convey a short but poignant message “May Peace Prevail on Earth”, this can be conveyed in eight different languages all connected with the school community.

The ceremony was attended by many local dignitaries including the Incoming High Sherriff of Warwickshire, Kenilworth and Southam District Councillor Richard Dixon, members of the United Nations Local association, Rotarians and school staff.

Rotarian Margaret Morley said: “It gives one great hope for the future to see young people so concerned about so many issues that can lead to a much better world and doing something about them.

"It was a very thought provoking and enjoyable afternoon and a real pleasure to attend.