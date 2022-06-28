Penguins waddle into Warwick's Myton Hospice to make a wish come true for Jenny

Jenny with her mum, friends and one of the penguins. Photo supplied

Jenny Hanock, 35, is currently being cared for at Warwick Myton Hospice Inpatient Unit.

Faced with the reality that she is living with an illness that cannot be cured, Jenny set about creating a list of experiences to enjoy before she dies. And one of those was to meet her favourite animals – penguins.

Unfortunately, Jenny’s circumstances changed at an unexpectedly rapid rate, so The Myton Hospice’s team stepped in to organise a surprise for her.

Myton patients and nurses with one of the penguins. Photo supplied

Working with Jenny’s family, they hatched a plan to find penguins to visit Warwick Myton Hospice last week when Humboldt penguins, Pringle and Widget, visited from Heythrop Zoo.

Pringle and Widget live in a specially constructed enclosure that includes their own swimming pool, pebbled beach and house.

Ruth Freeman, CEO for The Myton Hospices, said: “We are delighted to have been able to make this possible for Jenny, along with her family and Heythrop Zoo.

"Our team always goes the extra mile to help patients and families create precious memories, and last week I couldn’t have been prouder to work with such caring and dedicated individuals.

"I would like to say a big thank you to them and to Heythrop Zoo.”

Thanks to the hard work of the Myton team, Jenny and her family were able to enjoy the experience of a lifetime while hosting their very own penguin-themed picnic.