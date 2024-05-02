Pensioner near Leamington will carry beer barrel four miles to fundraise for dementia charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kevin Martin from Avon Dassett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease by Dementia Oxfordshire in December 2021.

Now the 78-year-old, who is still fit, wants to raise money for the charity to thank them for the advice and support he has received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin will carry a full-sized beer barrel from the Merrie Lion in Fenny Compton to The Plough Inn in Warmington on Saturday, May 11.

Kevin Martin will carry a beer barrel for roughly four miles next weekend to raise money for the Dementia Oxfordshire charity.

His wife, Kathy, said: “Kevin has always done sponsored walks and challenges throughout his life, including four other barrel walks, and he desperately wanted to do something again while he could.

"It was Dementia Oxfordshire who first diagnosed him and were the first to offer him support. They have been brilliant with us and have been very helpful talking things over, particularly with me.”

On previous walks, Kevin filled the barrel with sand; however, the weight of the beer barrel will be more than enough for this challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two pubs were chosen by Kevin, as he has walked the scenic route of around four miles on previous barrel walks and is a regular at both establishments.

Kathy said: “He has always walked this route, and is well known at both of these local pubs.”

For more information about Dementia Oxfordshire and the work it does, visit https://www.dementiaoxfordshire.org.uk/