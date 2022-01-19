"People want change": Warwick and Leamington MP calls on Warwickshire residents to join summit on women’s safety and male violence

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has called on Warwickshire residents to join his summit on women’s safety and male violence.

The Warwick and Leamington MP will hold the virtual event on Tuesday, February 1, at 7.30pm.

Panellists will include representatives from the Coventry Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (CRASAC) and Warwick-based domestic violence charity Safeline.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western in Parliament.

It will also feature ambassadors from higher education lobby the 1752 Group and the University of Warwick ‘It Happens Here’ student campaign, among others.

Mr Western says the event will focus on the data from his women and vulnerable people’s safety survey and the priorities that emerged from its 270 respondents.

As was reported last week, the survey showed nearly 70 per cent of respondents hold keys in their hands to use in self-defence when walking home in the county, along with other concerning statistics.

Mr Western said he intends to push for an educational campaign in Warwickshire schools and for the county council to switch streetlights back on at night.

“In response to my survey, people shared personal accounts of harassment, abuse and sexual assault and spoke of the fear they experience when travelling alone in our county,” Mr Western said.

“It is clear people want change and demand immediate action to combat male violence across Warwick and Leamington and the wider region.

“An educational campaign in schools was voted by responders to my survey as the preferred method to make this happen.

“As I said previously, I hope to be guided by the experts but also by residents, the people who responded to my survey and anyone who has ideas for how I can help make a difference for women and vulnerable people in the county.”

To sign up to the event visit https://mattwestern.org/women-and-vulnerable-peoples-safety-summit/More details of the event are available on the Women and Vulnerable People's Safety Summit Facebook page.