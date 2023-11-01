Performers taking to the stage for special shows in memory of much-loved Warwick girl

So far, more than £46,000 has been raised on a fundraising page set up by Annabel’s parents in her memory.

A group of performers from across Warwick are taking to the stage for three special shows in memory of a much-loved girl who died suddenly and unexpectedly in 2022.

‘A Doorway to the Stars’, a mixture of singing, dancing and acting, will be staged at Myton Upper School Hall in Warwick in memory of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick Gates.

On October 13 2022, Annabel Greenhalgh, had been brought home from Alcester Grammar School suffering from a stomach ache.

11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick Gates died suddenly and unexpectedly on October 14 2022. Photo supplied

She had a history of bowel surgery, so she was taken by her mother, Josie, to Warwick Hospital’s A&E department but she was discharged in the evening.

Tragically, she died just a few hours later the next day.

Proceeds from the show will go to Annabel’s parents’ chosen charities, the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where Annabel received treatment, and The Fluency Trust, who help young people with a stammer.

Following Annabel’s death, her parents Josie and Craig Greenhalgh, set up a Justgiving page to raise money for the two charities – and has so far raised more than £46,000.

Rehearsals for 'A Doorway to the Stars'. Photo supplied

Amelia Fewtrill, who wrote ‘A Doorway to the Stars’, which has led to the formation of Raise the Roof Theatre Company, said: “We are a small group of performers, professional and amateur, across all age groups, from the local community, all coming together for this important cause.

“We’d love as many people as possible to come and enjoy our show, remember Annabel and help raise funds for two worthy causes.”

The performances, which are sponsored by Blythe Liggins Solicitors, take place on Friday, November 17 at 7.30pm and Saturday, November 18 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 each and can be purchased by emailing: [email protected]

‘A Doorway to the Stars’, is a mixture of singing, dancing and acting. Photo supplied

Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at sponsors Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “A Doorway to the Stars promises to be a fitting tribute to Annabel and we are so pleased to see how the community has come together to support this event.