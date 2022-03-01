Performing arts initiative for children at Leamington church is seeking new talent

Kerry Beaumont with members of his Young Voices group

A new performing arts initiative in Leamington is on the look-out for musical-minded youngsters between the ages of five and 15.

The Holy Trinity Young Voices group, based at Holy Trinity church in Beauchamp Avenue, has been established in order to provide children with an artistic performing presence in the community.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is directed by Kerry Beaumont, who was director of music at Coventry Cathedral for 14 years before taking up a similar position at Holy Trinity in 2021.

He said: “We know there’s a wealth of talent out there – and we’d encourage youngsters who like to sing and act to come along to our auditions.

"The Young Voices initiative offers a fabulous new opportunity for children who like to sing, however, there will be elements of acting and reciting as well.

"But anyone who joins will also find that there are plenty of social activities for them to take part in."

Rehearsals are being held at the church on Wednesdays from 4.15 until 5pm for five to eight year olds, and on Mondays 4.15pm from 5.45pm for those aged from eight to 18.

Young Voices is organised in partnership with Thrive Youth Ministries, which supports churches in Coventry and Warwickshire by helping them with their youth activities, offering practical advice, training and skills as well as encouragement and inspiration.

The Rev Esther Peers, pioneer curate at Holy Trinity, said: “Establishing the Young Voices group is part of our on-going movement to open up the church to people of all ages.”