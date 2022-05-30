Permission granted to redevelop Hindu temple and community centre in Leamington

A 3D image of how the Shree Krishna Mandir (Hindu Temple) and Community Centre will look after the development work is done. Picture submitted.

Hindus in Leamington are looking forward to the start of an ambitious project which will lead to the redevelopment of their temple and community centre in the town.

The project, for which planning permission has been granted by Warwick District Council’s planning committee, will include domes being added to the roof as well as another floor being added to the Shree Krishna Mandir building in High Street ‘with the hope that it will better serve the local area’.

Dharamveer Awesti, chairman of the Shree Krishna Mandir, said: “We are delighted as a community to have this opportunity to renew our beloved temple.

Members of the Hindu community in Leamington and councilors outside the Shree Krishna Mandir (Hindu Temple) and Community Centre in Leamington.

"We are planning to run religious activities, cultural classes, physical activities, language classes, music classes and activities for the elderly and youth, activities open to all.

"We couldn’t have done this without the support of the community, and we are grateful for the support from our friends at the town, district and county councils as well as our MP [Matt Western].”

Several councillors had spoken in support of the application before the permission was granted.

Cllr Naveen Tangri (Green, Leamington Brunswick) said: “The removal of the existing building would improve the visual appearance of the area.

"I am proud to have the Mandir (temple) in Leamington and indeed in the ward I represent, the proposed Mandir will make a major contribution to community life, the trustees and devotees are respected by people of all faiths and none.

"As ward councillor I have worked with the temple executive committee, trustees and architects and have been involved in building the plans for the Mandir.

"The Mandir facilitates the successful celebration of religious festivals like Diwali and promote good relations with all religious places in Warwick like the Gurudwara (Sikh Temple), churches and mosques.”