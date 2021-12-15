Pet dog of fallen Warwick soldier wins national award for being an inspirational animal

The pet dog of a fallen Warwick soldier has won an award which will be presented at a ceremony this week.
Pegasus, who is owned by the family of Pte Conrad Lewis who died aged just 22 in Afghanistan in 2011, has been recognised in the Mirror People's Pet Awards for which a ceremony will take place at Grosvenor House in London tomorrow night (Thursday December 14).
She was announced as the winner of the Inspirational Animal of the Year Award for providing lasting comfort Conrad's family after the young paratrooper had befriended him while he served on the front line in the troubled country.
Tony, Conrad's father, said: "When Conrad first wrote back he said he’d got a dog, and that he’d taught her to sit and give him a paw.
"She was that non-human he could talk to about the things he had seen and what he was feeling - that bit of hope and comfort.
"When he came home for Christmas, he brought pictures of Peg.”
After Conrad was killed by a Taliban sniper Conrad's parents knew they had to respect their son’s wishes and look after Peg.
Tony said: “It was very important for us to bring his dog back.
"Sandi, my wife, said we can’t look after Conrad anymore but we can look after his dog."
The couple contacted former Royal Marine Pen Farthing, whose Nowzad charity looks after stray animals in Afghanistan, and has also reunited more than 1,600 dogs and cats with soldiers who came to rely on them on the frontline.
Peg arrived in the UK in June 2011 and now lives with Tony and Sandi in Barford.
Tony said: “She’s been a great source of comfort and joy, knowing that Conrad loved her and talked with her.
"She’s a great companion and makes us smile.”
The Mirror People’s Pet Awards, in partnership with Dogs Trust and Webbox, will premiere on YouTube on Tuesday (December 14) at 7pm