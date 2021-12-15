Pet dog of fallen Warwick soldier wins national award for being an inspirational animal

Pte Conrad Lewis with his dog Pegasus, also known as 'Peg'.

The pet dog of a fallen Warwick soldier has won an award which will be presented at a ceremony this week.

Pegasus, who is owned by the family of Pte Conrad Lewis who died aged just 22 in Afghanistan in 2011, has been recognised in the Mirror People's Pet Awards for which a ceremony will take place at Grosvenor House in London tomorrow night (Thursday December 14).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was announced as the winner of the Inspirational Animal of the Year Award for providing lasting comfort Conrad's family after the young paratrooper had befriended him while he served on the front line in the troubled country.

Conrad Lewis' family – Siobhan Lewis (sister); Sandi Lewis (mother); Tony Lewis (father) and Jordan Lewis (brother). A road in the Myton Green development, near Warwick, has been named in memory of Conrad.

Tony, Conrad's father, said: "When Conrad first wrote back he said he’d got a dog, and that he’d taught her to sit and give him a paw.

"She was that non-human he could talk to about the things he had seen and what he was feeling - that bit of hope and comfort.

"When he came home for Christmas, he brought pictures of Peg.”

After Conrad was killed by a Taliban sniper Conrad's parents knew they had to respect their son’s wishes and look after Peg.

Paul 'Pen' Farthing, the former Royal Marine wo founded the Nowzad animal shelter in Afghanistan.

Tony said: “It was very important for us to bring his dog back.

"Sandi, my wife, said we can’t look after Conrad anymore but we can look after his dog."

The couple contacted former Royal Marine Pen Farthing, whose Nowzad charity looks after stray animals in Afghanistan, and has also reunited more than 1,600 dogs and cats with soldiers who came to rely on them on the frontline.

Peg arrived in the UK in June 2011 and now lives with Tony and Sandi in Barford.

Tony said: “She’s been a great source of comfort and joy, knowing that Conrad loved her and talked with her.

"She’s a great companion and makes us smile.”