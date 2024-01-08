Upper Lighthorne parish councillor Ben Robinson has launched the petition on behalf of Lighthorne Heath residents raising concerns about the frequency of helicopters landing at and taking off from the Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters nearby. The luxury sports car company says “it is working proactively on measures to minimise the disruption to its neighbours” but that the flights are “essential to its business activities”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concern residents in Lighthorne Heath near Leamington have launched a petition against frequent low flying helicopters over the village.

Upper Lighthorne parish councillor Ben Robinson has launched the online petition on behalf of Lighthorne Heath residents raising concerns about the frequency of helicopters landing at and taking off from Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters nearby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The luxury sports car company says that, while not all of the flights can be attributed to the company, “it is working proactively on measures to minimise the disruption to its neighbours” but that the flights are “essential to its business activities”.

A helicopter flying low over Lighthorne Heath. Picture supplied.

Cllr Robinson has said: “Living in Upper Lighthorne for many years, I have witnessed first hand the increasing number of helicopters flying at dangerously low altitudes over residential areas during landing procedures.

"The constant noise disturbance has disrupted peaceful moments with family and friends, making it difficult to enjoy outdoor activities or even hold conversations within our own homes.

"Furthermore, the excessive noise caused by these low helicopter landings not only affects our quality of life but also poses potential risks to our physical and mental health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to high levels of noise can lead to stress-related illnesses such as hypertension, sleep disturbances, impaired cognitive function, and even cardiovascular diseases.”

More than 100 people have now signed Cllr Robinson’s petition.

In response, Aston Martin has said: “As a global business, Aston Martin sometimes welcomes international investors, high value customers and supplier partners to our Warwickshire headquarters, some of which choose to arrive by air.

"Whilst these helicopter movements are essential to our business activities, we are working proactively on measures to minimalise disruption for our neighbours.