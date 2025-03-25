Petition on double yellow lines locations in Warwick closed down early

A petition that was launched over concerns about the location of new double yellow lines in Warwick has been closed early.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, double yellow lines were painted by Warwickshire County Council at junction points in Woodloes Avenue South.

However, concerns were raised that these needed to be extended and reassessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Jones, who became a Green Party district councillor for the All Saints and Woodloes ward after a by-election in February, created a petition to collate all the concerns raised by residents. Photo supplied

As a result of this, Sam Jones, who became a Green Party district councillor for the All Saints and Woodloes ward after a by-election in February, created a petition to collate all the concerns.

The petition had been due to close later this year but it was closed early by the county council who cited entering the re-election period as the reason behind the action.

Speaking about the petition closure, Cllr Jones said: “Warwickshire County Council (WCC) notified me that they have made the decision to close the petition on March 20, one day after the publishing of the Warwickshire World (the website for the Leamington and Warwick Courier and Weekly News) article about this legitimate safety concern.

"They told me this decision was made "due to the commencement of the pre-election period tomorrow, March 21".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A petition that was launched over concerns about the location of new double yellow lines in Warwick has been closed early. Photo supplied

"This explanation is, in my view, insufficient, given there are other petitions still live on WCC's petition site, which are also above the 50-signature threshold – which mandates a written response from the council. Only our petition seems to have been singled out, for some reason.

"This decision takes away the right of people, who may not have been aware of the petition, were it not for the article, to add their voice.

"I am concerned that without a more consistent explanation, WCC doesn't see this matter as an opportunity for them to address a legitimate safety concern. I am currently seeking further clarification as to why this decision was made."

When the petition was live on the Warwickshire County Council website, it highlighted the concerns raised by residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “The hazardous bend on Woodloes Avenue South, frequently blocked by parked cars, remains unaddressed despite being a long-standing safety issue. Double yellow lines were added to junctions where no parking problems existed, wasting public funds."

It also added that “areas like Knoll Drive (especially near the school) and other key roads with known parking and traffic issues were left unresolved”.

The length of the lines at some of the junctions were also criticised for being too short.

Speaking about the safety concerns, Cllr Jones said: “Yellow lines are needed in the places where there is a significant safety risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are issues with people parking opposite T-junctions and on the blind-corner (though this has somewhat subsided lately) and in places which obstruct vision for anybody exiting a t-junction of Woodloes Avenue South.”

“I’m wary of going crazy with the paint brush, but some signage which says “no hospital parking” like those on Guys Cross Park Road and yellow lines in strategic areas to reduce the risk of a traffic collision – such as along Woodloes Avenue South and up to the Leyburn Close cut-through – could go a long way.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "The decision was made to close the petition regarding yellow lines in Woodloes Avenue South in Warwick as we have now entered the pre-election period.

"The petition had received enough signatures to warrant a formal response, which is currently being completed by officers and should be ready next week.

"The petition organiser was advised of the closure of the petition by email with a full explanation and advised that a formal response was being compiled."