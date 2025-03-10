Petrol prices in March: the cheapest places to buy fuel in and around Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:54 BST
Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth as things stand in March.

The data is available from the Petrol Prices App and shows the 16 petrol stations from which to buy fuel for vehicles within a five mile radius around Leamington.

Most Popular

The top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Leamington – station, postcode, unleaded petrol price (per litre).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Asda, Rugby Road, Leamington, CV32 6DN, 136.7p
  • Asda, Chesterton Drive, Leamington, CV31 1YD, 136.7p
  • Morrisons, Old Warwick Road, Leamington, CV31 3NT, 136.7p
  • Sainsburys, Tachbrook Park Drive, Leamington, CV34 6RH, 136.9p
  • Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ, 136.9p
Stock image.placeholder image
Stock image.

The top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Leamington – station, postcode, diesel price (per litre).

Morrisons, Old Warwick Road, Leamington, CV31 3NT, 141.7p

Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ, 141.9p

Asda, Rugby Road, Leamington, CV32 6DN, 142.7p

Asda, Chesterton Drive, Leamington, CV31 1YD, 142.7p

Sainsburys, Tachbrook Park Drive, Leamington, CV34 6RH & Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ, 142.9p

https://www.petrolprices.com/app/map

Related topics:LeamingtonWarwickKenilworthTesco
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice