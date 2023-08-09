Photographers invited to submit their images for Leamington-based competition

Photographers are being invited to submit their images for a Leamington-based competition.

Photography gallery Photiq is hosting its third consecutive annual public festival of photography, titled Leamington PhotoFest, which will run through the summer into autumn of 2023.

From all the entries, 50 photos will be selected for public exhibition at the gallery in Leamington throughout October 2023.

The Leamington PhotoFest competition (online at LeamPhotoFest.com) welcomes submissions of photography from UK residents of all ages. This year, new photo categories include animals, abstract, people, places and still life. Entries are also categorised adult and youth (under 16) with a special award for best youth photo. Photos can be taken on any kind of device and made anywhere in the world. The entry fee is £4 per photo and there is no limit to the number of entries an applicant can make.

All submitted photos will be judged by a distinguished panel of judges from the Warwickshire area. This year’s judges are Nat and Ruth Coalson of Gallery Photiq; Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad; well-known local arts business promoter Carole Sleight; and Leila Hawkins, a Warwickshire-based photographer and winner of the Gallery Choice Award for Leam PhotoFest 2021.

A variety of awards will be presented to the creators of top-scoring images, with a prize given to winners in each category. Several other awards will be given in special categories such as 'Best of Leamington' to highlight the local area (sponsored by BID Leamington) and a 'People’s Choice' award, chosen by a public vote held during the gallery exhibition. The 'Gallery Choice' award will also be presented, with the selected photographer being offered a solo photography exhibition at Photiq.

Along with BID Leamington, numerous other local businesses are providing support for the event, including Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery, Leamington Wine Company, Grow Marketing & Media, Jones Family Jewellers, Yardstick Gallery and more. Companies interested in sponsorship are encouraged to read details on the website or contact the gallery for more information.

Online photo submissions are being accepted through to Sunday September 10. The exhibition will run from October 3 to November 4.