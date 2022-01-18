Photos: celebrating 50 years of spectacular performances by Warwickshire guides and scouts

Young people from scouts and guides groups across Warwickshire will take the stage at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington for a historic annual variety show in March.

The Warwickshire Gang Show (WAGS) will take place for the 50th time this year.

Tony Guy who was appointed an MBE in 2015 for his services to scouting, has either produced or promoted WAGS for the entire time of his existence since it first started in 1972 having started working on gang shows in the North West for ten years previously.

Richard Wanless has been a stage director for the show for 50 years too.

Tony, 84, has sent in a selection of photographs to the Courier from over the years including when The WAGS took the show to Dallas in 1982 and when Princess Anne watched them at the Royal Gala Gang Show at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 1984.

This year, Tony is hoping former cast members will come to watch a performance and attend a memorial party.

For more information about the show and for tickets visit https://www.wagsgangshow.org.uk/

1. Celebrating 50 years of WAGS. The whole cast of the first WAGS gang show – held at The Pavillion, Jephson Gardens in 1972. Photo Sales

2. Celebrating 50 years of WAGS. The first dance team audition – with Helen Wilks – the Choreographer Photo Sales

3. Celebrating 50 years of WAGS. Ralph Reader with the WAGS Gang in 1973. Photo Sales

4. Celebrating 50 years of WAGS. The Girls in the Dance Team – outside the Royal Spa Centre in 1973 – WAGS were the fist big show to perform at the new theatre. Photo Sales