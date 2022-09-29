Photos: First look inside the new Aldi in Leamington
The new store at the former site of Mothercare at the Leamington Shopping Park next to Currys opened for the first time today (Thursday September 29).
Here is a first look at the new Aldi in Leamington which opened for the first time today (Thursday September 29).
The interior layout of the new store, which is at the former site of of Mothercare at the Leamington Shopping Park next to Currys, is much the same as that of its predecessor – the now-closed branch at Queensway nearby.
But several differences including a bigger and better car park with several electric vehicle charging spots, a customer toilet, drinking water station and a ‘hard to recycle unit’ for items including batteries and coffee pods, improve the experience for shoppers considerably.
The building has been constructed using sustainable materials including timber fibre insulation, cement replacement concrete, recycled lighting columns and low temperature tarmac.
Other energy saving devices fitted include solar panels and chiller doors to reduce energy consumption.